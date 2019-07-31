Price Michael F Holding in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Has Trimmed by $3.23 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Community Bank

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.20M market cap company. It closed at $17.02 lastly. It is down 0.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 19 Highyield Corp Bond Etf by 37,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,475 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL).