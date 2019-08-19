Price Michael F Has Upped Its Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by $487,500; Trexquant Investment LP Upped Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $493,290 as Share Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 83,919 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 17,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 8,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 76,909 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj invested 0.8% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameriprise Fin reported 1.06 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,248 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 424,174 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4.14 million shares. Rgm Limited Company holds 6.62% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.78 million shares. Bancorp Of America De has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 626,637 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 55 were reported by Glenmede Na. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Highland Capital Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc reported 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 5.15 million are owned by Vanguard Gru.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14,587 shares to 30,431 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,463 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 6.61 million shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Management Lc reported 6,521 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.01% or 23,743 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd accumulated 80,607 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,517 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ejf accumulated 2.00 million shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Price Michael F holds 1.33M shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 741,214 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,729 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Alliancebernstein LP has 60,100 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,260 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 64,272 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,246 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..