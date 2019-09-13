Price Michael F Has Upped Holding in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $446,500; Techtarget (TTGT) Holder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Position by $5.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.63M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 8.12 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 257,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 119,184 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, down from 376,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 51,729 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 819,066 shares to 444,039 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,282 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Rally Amid Upbeat Global Headlines – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilsey Asset Inc holds 5.78% or 293,455 shares. Ami Asset holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 965,497 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Accredited Investors reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.92% or 77,840 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited has invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,721 shares. Private Ocean Llc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,171 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Martin Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6,227 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Com invested in 53,418 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.32% or 906,951 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold TTGT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 209,669 are owned by River Road Asset Ltd Llc. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 29,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 28,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested in 61,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl accumulated 40,452 shares or 0% of the stock. 801,251 are held by Punch And Assoc Inv Management. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 781 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,108 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 5,342 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 15,178 shares. Vanguard Group owns 1.79 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 31,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TechTarget Is Fundamentally Sound – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TechTarget (TTGT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TechTarget Looks Attractive Here, But The Story Has To Hold – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TechTarget beats in Q4 with higher revenues, lower profits – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget (TTGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.59M for 38.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 79,378 shares to 273,928 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) by 538,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).