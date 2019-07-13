Price Michael F Has Upped Banc Of California (BANC) Position by $487,500 as Share Value Declined; Lapides Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Calix (CALX) as Valuation Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 252,187 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 271,703 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 671,885 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 58,261 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Howe & Rusling invested in 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 342,719 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 64,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 6.61 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 12,934 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 64,619 shares in its portfolio. 741,214 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Geode Ltd reported 496,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 16,517 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 656,363 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 19,900 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 24,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,780 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).