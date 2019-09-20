Price Michael F Has Raised Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake by $5.73 Million as Stock Declined; Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $920,220; Share Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 18,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 739,647 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.34M, down from 758,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 3.08 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 29,246 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,200 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 15,560 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc has 0.3% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 323,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 4,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp owns 8,069 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 2,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 1,635 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuance Investments Ltd holds 1.14M shares. Pictet Bancorp & Ltd has invested 0.42% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Great Lakes Ltd Co holds 20,987 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 112,643 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc. Ftb Incorporated owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 240 shares. 5,660 are held by Sumitomo Life Co. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 167,900 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 15,938 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian budget back in balance but jobless rate at one-year high – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Sets June 27, 2019 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with ZF – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 58,960 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 41,713 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 11,681 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trust Co Of Virginia Va holds 22,104 shares. Pggm stated it has 942,555 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 7,567 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 53,933 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,486 shares. Capital Inv Services Of America holds 1.72% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 237,733 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.03 million shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc invested in 34,192 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Goelzer Management Incorporated holds 58,493 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsr has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,139 shares to 564,996 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 76,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.