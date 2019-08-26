Price Michael F Has Raised Its Banc Of California (BANC) Stake by $487,500; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $939,250 as Market Value Declined

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 118,248 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 319,222 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Ltd Llc reported 762,000 shares. Ironwood Investment Lc holds 0.49% or 43,709 shares. Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated reported 9,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Intl Gp reported 32,468 shares. 97,909 are held by Prudential Fincl. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 8,813 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 163 shares. Pdt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Parkside Bancorporation And reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 31,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 199 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.59 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited holds 7,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 1,186 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 246,454 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.06 million shares. Prudential Fin holds 235,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pecaut owns 8,097 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok invested in 0.25% or 66,351 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,925 shares. Hillsdale holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Co reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 76 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York, a New York-based fund reported 32,381 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.