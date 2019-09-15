Price Michael F Has Raised Holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) as Market Value Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lifted Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Position by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 60,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 475,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 415,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 556,181 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 29,246 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 1.83% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 911,118 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 88,714 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clear Street Mkts Llc invested in 70,852 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 317,007 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Co reported 6,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.84 million shares for 10.79% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 593,600 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Lc has 0.71% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). U S Investors Inc holds 9,500 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Benin Mgmt Corporation has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kepos Capital Lp holds 1.68% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 235,000 shares. Ota Financial Group Limited Partnership reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 528,726 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Swiss Bankshares invested in 233,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 7.13M shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 30,586 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Grp reported 12,610 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 67,163 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc stated it has 13,255 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Inc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 50,015 are held by Clean Yield Gru. Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 10,988 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).