Price Michael F Has Raised Holding in American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) by $492,530 as Market Value Rose; Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Raised Holding by $571,480 as Market Valuation Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 497.19% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 16,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 345,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, up from 329,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 83,877 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 7,520 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 245,544 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,807 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. 4,728 are held by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Northern Trust Corporation has 1.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.06% or 332,394 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 868,007 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.85% or 882,267 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 41,955 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 132,974 shares. Principal Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 346,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 9,775 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% stake.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 35,700 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

