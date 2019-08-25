Price Michael F Has Lifted Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $495,000 as Share Price Declined; Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $679,500 as Share Price Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.20 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 24,005 shares stake. 109 are owned by Ent Finance Services Corporation. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Tru Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 516,358 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,931 shares. Arga Investment Management Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 11,254 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,416 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap LP reported 27,610 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. St James Investment Company Ltd Liability holds 2.47% or 813,929 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 395,987 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 110,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Lc owns 7,449 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources: Proven Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Templeton Global Income Fund (â€œGIMâ€) Announces Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,601 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 6,599 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 24% or 1.44 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co reported 252,774 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 4,074 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fil Ltd invested in 9,995 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 471 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 317,587 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 14,004 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 49,128 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc stated it has 500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.22% or 3,627 shares. Virtu Finance Llc reported 1,285 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,218 shares.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm’s Regulatory Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Congress Asks Pentagon to Probe Deeper on TransDigm Billing Practices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).