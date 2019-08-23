Price Michael F Has Lifted Banc Of California (BANC) Holding By $487,500; Shorts at TAKEAWAY.COM NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (TKAYF) Lowered By 19.14%

Price Michael F increased Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price Michael F acquired 37,500 shares as Banc Of California Inc. (BANC)’s stock rose 9.00%. The Price Michael F holds 1.33M shares with $18.41 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Banc Of California Inc. now has $732.67M valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 67,739 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banc of California Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Using Up to $75000000 of Cash Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 55 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 105,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Northern holds 0% or 545,163 shares. Moreover, Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 8,813 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm has 23,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 61,435 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares reported 108 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 199,322 shares. Ejf Cap Lc holds 2.00 million shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 741,214 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 65,890 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management reported 54,073 shares.