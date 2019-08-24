Price Michael F Has Increased Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $495,000; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose, Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Holding

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.20M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 35,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 38,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018927 Company: NOVARTIS; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 183,300 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability holds 28,239 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 675 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7.37M shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 1,532 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.06% or 24,200 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 376,000 shares. 66,610 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.36M shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 359,639 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 2.71% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 271,141 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 73,944 shares. 29,114 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.03% or 351,348 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86B for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.