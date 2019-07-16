Price Michael F Has Increased Franklin Resources (BEN) Position By $495,000; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shorts Decreased By 3.32%

Price Michael F increased Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price Michael F acquired 15,000 shares as Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Price Michael F holds 251,230 shares with $8.33M value, up from 236,230 last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now has $17.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 1.36 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had a decrease of 3.32% in short interest. NKTR’s SI was 19.26 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.32% from 19.92 million shares previously. With 1.66M avg volume, 12 days are for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s short sellers to cover NKTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.27 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: First Trial Is Expected to Start in the 2H; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID…; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 217,571 shares. Bb Biotech Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 509,048 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Opus Point Ltd Llc invested in 10,305 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 535,259 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0% or 2,551 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0% or 28,862 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 1,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Invest reported 155,700 shares.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Gained 13.6% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clinical Data Making A Stronger Case For Nektar Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) ROE Of 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.38 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Thomsen Jillian B. sold $679,577 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 16,119 shares. $2.70 million worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares were sold by Nicholson John.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $47 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 460,918 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.03% or 251,230 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 29,114 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd reported 1 shares. Bartlett Company Lc has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Connecticut-based Prospector Ptnrs has invested 1% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 217 are held by Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Adage Cap Prns Llc accumulated 376,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 45,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Kbc Gp Nv holds 37,160 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 17,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 77,531 shares.

Price Michael F decreased Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 20,000 shares to 2.03M valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) stake by 201,875 shares and now owns 999,246 shares. Kearny Financial Corp. was reduced too.