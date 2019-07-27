Price Michael F Has Cut Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holding By $3.23 Million; Technipfmc Plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Shorts Decreased By 13.71%

Price Michael F decreased Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) stake by 16.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s stock rose 5.50%. The Price Michael F holds 999,246 shares with $16.45M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Waterstone Financial Inc. now has $471.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 59,283 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Technipfmc Plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) had a decrease of 13.71% in short interest. FTI’s SI was 10.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.71% from 11.83M shares previously. With 3.41 million avg volume, 3 days are for Technipfmc Plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI)’s short sellers to cover FTI’s short positions. The SI to Technipfmc Plc Ordinary Share’s float is 2.4%. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.61M shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 24/04/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 13/03/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.20; 16/04/2018 – FTI PROFIT SA FTIP.WA – PLANS TO FUND ACQUISITION FROM OWN FUNDS, SIGN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 30; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 16/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED CONTRACT FOR TORTUE/AHMEYIM DEVELOPMENT FPSO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of 2017 U.K. Annual Report

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WSBF) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,994 are owned by Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 2,330 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company owns 5,833 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 76,620 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 118 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stadium Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 400,263 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,926 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,827 shares. 20,609 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 5,011 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc has 0.13% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 82,200 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 184,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 243,707 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 62 shares.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

Among 3 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TechnipFMC plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTI Consulting raised FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.