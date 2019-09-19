Price Michael F Has Cut Meredith Corp. (MDP) Position by $440,000; Cullen Capital Management Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Boosted by $609,825 as Stock Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 351,090 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.05 million, up from 347,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 358,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 551,311 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 14/05/2018 – Sports lllustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WILL RESULT IN SEVERANCE COSTS & CASH EXPENDITURES OF UP TO ABOUT $145 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTS TIME’S TOP EXECUTIVE ALAN MURRAY’S OVERSIGHT: NYP; 15/03/2018 – Review: Meredith Monk, Still Peerless at Shocking Serenity; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,100 shares to 107,190 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,465 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 1.18M shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,126 shares. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Llc Il has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluestein R H invested in 2.09% or 225,209 shares. Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 33,017 shares. Moreover, Winfield has 1.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 12,242 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btim accumulated 14,670 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 116,533 shares. 14,671 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Investment Counsel Inc reported 14,075 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares to 122,500 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Deprince Race Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 567,390 shares. Amg Funds Llc accumulated 30,929 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 8,172 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 8,648 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation accumulated 40,734 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 14,897 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 14,556 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 23,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Churchill invested in 0.06% or 42,469 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 2,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walthausen & Llc accumulated 207,820 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. Tallett Elizabeth E bought 1,250 shares worth $46,812.