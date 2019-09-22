Price Michael F Has Cut Its Position in At&T (T) by $4.87 Million as Shares Rose; Inverness Counsel Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 6,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 8,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Price Michael F decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 147,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 742,648 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.89 million, down from 890,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Holdings Inc. by 20,215 shares to 467,662 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DZ Bank joins firms Neutral on AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik accumulated 23,250 shares. 33,512 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Company owns 457,833 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Valmark Advisers reported 30,289 shares. The Japan-based National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roanoke Asset New York accumulated 52,072 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 6.48M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 270,648 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.24% or 428,442 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Field And Main Retail Bank reported 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Assets Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howland Cap Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 19,657 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 9,782 shares. Keating Counselors Inc stated it has 1.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 132,759 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2,164 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 27,310 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.21% or 3,852 shares. Creative Planning has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.29% or 639,914 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 236,140 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,650 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 4,786 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 64,042 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.