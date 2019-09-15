Price Michael F Decreased Position in Hess (HES) by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Wms Partners Has Boosted by $2.05 Million Its Stake

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 33,282 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 68,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 2.53M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 178,953 were reported by Franklin Res Incorporated. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 0.05% or 13,260 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 319,712 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 6.11 million shares. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Guardian Life Of America owns 734 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 122,100 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 19 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 57,291 shares. Horizon Limited Co reported 7,602 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,841 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.52% or 403,800 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Invsts Lc has 1.35% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oak Oh reported 1.88% stake. Benin Management holds 0.24% or 13,109 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Management has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 168,350 are held by Shelter Mutual Insur. Naples Global Advisors Lc invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caprock Gp invested in 18,718 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 129,020 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0.06% or 96,881 shares. Northeast Invest reported 150,282 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Westpac Banking owns 1.03 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,327 shares to 32,248 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,134 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).