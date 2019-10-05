Price Michael F Cut Its Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) by $497,182; As Snap On Ord (SNA) Stock Value Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Lifted Its Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 29,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 999,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 65,340 shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 228,719 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Ins holds 0.23% or 52,400 shares. Covington Cap reported 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). New York-based Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.18% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). West Oak Ltd Company accumulated 900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 178,583 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,593 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.01% or 141 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 0.28% or 16,168 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,226 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Company invested in 1.75% or 840,846 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi owns 8,797 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation accumulated 55,251 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsrs holds 82,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 37 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 901,709 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.02% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). First Tru Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 70,698 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Blackrock owns 1.63 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 414,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 114,929 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 20,945 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc holds 101,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,833 shares. Sei Investments invested in 17,473 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Holdings Inc..

