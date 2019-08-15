Price Michael F Cut Its Popular (BPOP) Stake by $1.78 Million; Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Increased by $3.82 Million Its Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 16,962 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 847,635 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49 million for 7.94 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Boston Ptnrs invested 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 83,492 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 38,247 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 27,282 shares. Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 69,011 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.79% stake. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 156,383 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 38,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Earnest Ltd Com owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bragg Finance Advsr accumulated 1.18% or 47,146 shares. Amer Investment Ser Incorporated holds 3,282 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Essex Financial Serv Inc owns 14,993 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). American Commercial Bank reported 0.18% stake. Madrona Fincl Service Limited Company has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,503 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc stated it has 1,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,268 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.31% or 68,372 shares. 6.25 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company. Epoch Inv Incorporated accumulated 945,293 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Albion Financial Gp Ut stated it has 61,519 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.