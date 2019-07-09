Price Michael F Cut Its Popular (BPOP) Holding by $1.78 Million; Valuation Declined; Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $416,876

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 352,956 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,852 were reported by Bluestein R H And. Frontier Invest holds 0.06% or 2,732 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regions Financial accumulated 4,196 shares. 39,228 are held by Thornburg Investment Mgmt. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,540 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp holds 0% or 10 shares. Ckw Financial Gp stated it has 200 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 1.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability owns 1,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 4,545 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.26% or 196,920 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.36% or 3.62 million shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29 million.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51 million for 8.51 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 246,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited has 312,452 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors owns 15,336 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 3.05M were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 0% or 3,474 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 85,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.94 million are owned by Ajo L P. Trexquant Invest LP reported 32,330 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 49,007 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 17,556 shares. Jacobs Asset Management accumulated 349,900 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.