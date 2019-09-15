Price Michael F Cut Its Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Holding by $2.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Lifted Holding by $1.24 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 61,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 51,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 140,351 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 0.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,746 shares. Nordea has invested 0.67% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.68% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 481 shares in its portfolio. 206,231 were accumulated by Torray Llc. 257,775 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Co. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 115,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement has 1.66% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1St Source Natl Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 54,942 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Tru Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Prudential Financial owns 638,765 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 78,158 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Fund by 634,674 shares to 92,055 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Real Estate Etf (IYR).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Kaiser Aluminum Is a Top 5 Metals Channel Dividend Stock (KALU) – NASDAQ” on October 15, 2014. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 0.79% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Automobile Association reported 2,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,567 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 28,319 shares. First Mercantile Communication holds 0.01% or 1,087 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Citigroup invested in 0% or 12,216 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 3,640 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 15 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited has 0.33% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Amer Grp reported 12,008 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3,535 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 19,187 shares in its portfolio. Qs, New York-based fund reported 3,357 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) by 2.13 million shares to 6.71 million shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).