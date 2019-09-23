Price Michael F Boosted Position in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by $5.73 Million as Market Value Declined; As Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Price Michael F increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 122,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, up from 79,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 240,675 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 913,650 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 8,000 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brt Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) by 23,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc reported 81,522 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 6,100 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct. 659,726 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Angelo Gordon And LP reported 19,875 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 2.32M shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 153,139 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.13% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Aperio Gru Limited Company invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 115 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0.08% or 1.39M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 44,121 shares. Next Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 130 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 0.03% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 361,775 shares. Farmers Bank holds 0.06% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Asset Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.03% or 3,750 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 982,498 shares stake. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 4,282 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 2.05M shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.25% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

