Price Capital Management Trimmed Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $5.34 Million; Cohen & Steers Com (CNS) Valuation Rose While Teton Advisors Has Trimmed by $459,000 Its Holding

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc Com (CNS) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 210,760 shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 42,000 shares to 158,620 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

