Price Capital Management Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $5.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Position by $4.52 Million

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.23. About 3.23M shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 39,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 225,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.91M, up from 185,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.54. About 259,895 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 6,791 shares to 350,745 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 27,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,114 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

