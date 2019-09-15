Price Capital Management Trimmed By $5.34 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Last Week Whirlpool (WHR) Analysts

Price Capital Management Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 95.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Price Capital Management Inc holds 2,100 shares with $262,000 value, down from 45,193 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corp has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 6.32% above currents $149.86 stock price. Whirlpool Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 17. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $178.0000 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield holds 239 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 3,200 shares. 4,053 are held by Hartline Inv. 3,757 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 225,509 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 547 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 10,800 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 94,762 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 79,404 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc reported 0.3% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 231 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1,930 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

