Prgx Global (PRGX) Stake Held by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Holding by $580,160

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 5,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 13,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 58,885 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 16,867 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 33,624 shares to 344,791 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 49,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,252 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,783 activity. The insider OWENS GREGORY J bought $20,924. WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought $34,641 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Kimble William F had bought 3,000 shares worth $20,601 on Wednesday, June 12. 10,000 shares valued at $76,980 were bought by Stewart Ronald E. on Tuesday, May 7. COSTELLO KEVIN bought $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 6,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 11,194 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 855,366 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Management has 1.19 million shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.19% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 265,968 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,879 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 82 shares. Citigroup reported 5,691 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 48,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Hcsf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16.47% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 2.95 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Inc has invested 0.13% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Geode Ltd Llc reported 247,569 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 50,000 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $4.25 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS, worth $173,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 265,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 27,702 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 27,109 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 980 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Riverhead Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,583 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 2,794 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,356 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,609 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Campbell Commerce Inv Adviser Ltd Llc reported 8,876 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 105,961 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 616 shares or 0% of its portfolio.