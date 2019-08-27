Prgx Global (PRGX) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Boosted Its Position by $658,700 as Stock Price Declined; Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Its Stake in Entergy New Com (ETR) by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 71,837 shares traded or 65.88% up from the average. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – PETER LIMERI, CO’S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL INC PRGX.O SAYS DEBORAH SCHLEICHER APPOINTED CFO; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New Com (ETR) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 247,512 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, down from 262,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 817,356 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 3,411 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc holds 3,872 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.3% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% or 68,969 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 9.01M shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.03% or 33,566 shares. Axa has invested 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Horrell Capital Mngmt reported 31,197 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 8,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.03M shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Principal Finance Gru invested in 0.05% or 587,139 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,296 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 33,426 shares to 51,428 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 28,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,112 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc stated it has 29,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 242,555 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 4,879 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 20,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Citigroup reported 5,691 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,210 shares. Hcsf stated it has 2.95M shares or 16.47% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 1.19M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,104 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Geode Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 247,569 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0% stake.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 14,671 shares to 557,205 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 177,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,375 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $484,923 activity. 10,000 PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares with value of $50,140 were bought by Stewart Ronald E.. COSTELLO KEVIN bought $33,759 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were bought by Drapkin Matthew A, worth $210,497 on Wednesday, March 13. 3,000 shares valued at $20,601 were bought by Kimble William F on Wednesday, June 12. 5,000 shares valued at $34,641 were bought by WHITTERS JOSEPH E on Friday, June 7.