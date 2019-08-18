Prgx Global (PRGX) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Its Stake by $658,700 as Share Price Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Raised by $352,440 as Shares Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 47,426 shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – PETER LIMERI, CO’S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 08/05/2018 – PRGX Recognized As A 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares to 338,388 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 39,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,541 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,783 activity. COSTELLO KEVIN also bought $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares. $76,980 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) was bought by Stewart Ronald E.. $210,497 worth of stock was bought by Drapkin Matthew A on Wednesday, March 13. WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought $34,641 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $20,601 was made by Kimble William F on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 187,516 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 3,090 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 56,207 shares. Rbf Limited Co accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock holds 1.65 million shares. 12,017 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 78,698 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 446,070 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 49,482 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 8 shares. 13,361 were reported by Group. Northern invested in 0% or 242,555 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 14,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank Trust Division holds 459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.77% or 178,475 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability holds 384 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated invested in 0.96% or 117,184 shares. Glob Endowment Management L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,782 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il accumulated 1.26% or 19,957 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 464 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding accumulated 399,434 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Llc has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 4,545 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 2.13% or 46,056 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 863 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

