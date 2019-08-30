PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.73 N/A 0.04 136.83 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PRGX Global Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PRGX Global Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

PRGX Global Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InnerWorkings Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. PRGX Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PRGX Global Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 141.19% for PRGX Global Inc. with consensus price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PRGX Global Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has weaker performance than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.