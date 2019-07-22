PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.86 N/A 0.05 153.33 Fiserv Inc. 86 6.36 N/A 2.47 34.77

In table 1 we can see PRGX Global Inc. and Fiserv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fiserv Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PRGX Global Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fiserv Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PRGX Global Inc. and Fiserv Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 38.8% 9%

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fiserv Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. Its rival Fiserv Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. PRGX Global Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PRGX Global Inc. and Fiserv Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

PRGX Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 105.70% and an $13 average target price. Fiserv Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $102.67 average target price and a 7.73% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Fiserv Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of PRGX Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28% Fiserv Inc. 0.53% -0.79% 1.75% 7.02% 18.57% 16.85%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend while Fiserv Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.