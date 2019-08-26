PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.67 N/A 0.04 136.83 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 demonstrates PRGX Global Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ARC Document Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PRGX Global Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PRGX Global Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ARC Document Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has PRGX Global Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. Its rival ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. PRGX Global Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PRGX Global Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRGX Global Inc.’s upside potential is 161.57% at a $13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.