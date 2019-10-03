PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) EPS Estimated At $0.03; 5 Analysts Are Bullish DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Last Week

Analysts expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PRGX’s profit would be $708,217 giving it 41.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, PRGX Global, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 17,501 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 19/04/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Commercial Client Relations; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global Remains Confident 2018 Guidance of Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth of 8% to 10%; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – PETER LIMERI, CO’S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018; 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Among 5 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8700 highest and $8000 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 23.59% above currents $67.56 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 8 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 2. See DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 88.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 79.0000

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. The company has market cap of $117.56 million. It operates through three divisions: Recovery Audit Services ?? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. It has a 76.62 P/E ratio. The company's recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $304,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $33,759 was made by COSTELLO KEVIN on Tuesday, June 11. 10,000 shares were bought by Stewart Ronald E., worth $50,140 on Monday, August 26. WHITTERS JOSEPH E also bought $34,641 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares. OWENS GREGORY J had bought 3,000 shares worth $20,924 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $20,601 were bought by Kimble William F. 5,000 shares valued at $37,381 were bought by Drapkin Matthew A on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold PRGX Global, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.90 million shares or 1.83% less from 17.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Millennium Management, New York-based fund reported 17,300 shares. 39,183 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 169,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for 16,747 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd holds 0% or 14,611 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation has 245,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $50.37 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 56.02 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold DuPont de Nemours, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 26,945 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.07% or 4,251 shares in its portfolio. 5,558 were accumulated by Baxter Bros Inc. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 38,291 shares. Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,755 shares stake. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,852 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has invested 0.05% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 2,952 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 10,153 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Ltd reported 199,231 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,305 shares. Fruth Inv Management, Texas-based fund reported 9,464 shares. West Oak Capital holds 0.02% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) or 438 shares. Connors Investor Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,297 shares. Capwealth Advisors holds 1.2% or 111,966 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 1.64M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.