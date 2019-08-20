PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Contrasting side by side

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.68 N/A 0.04 136.83 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk & Volatility

PRGX Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. In other hand, Steel Connect Inc. has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Steel Connect Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. PRGX Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PRGX Global Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 160.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 51.7%. 4.2% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.