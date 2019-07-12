PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.94 N/A 0.05 153.33 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc.’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Steel Connect Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. PRGX Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRGX Global Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 87.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PRGX Global Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 52.2% respectively. 3.6% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28% Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. has -22.28% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 8.67% stronger performance.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.