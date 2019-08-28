PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.65 N/A 0.04 136.83 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.25 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PRGX Global Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PRGX Global Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PRGX Global Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

PRGX Global Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. PRGX Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PRGX Global Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

PRGX Global Inc. has a 169.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential downside is -7.87% and its average price target is $36.17. The data provided earlier shows that PRGX Global Inc. appears more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PRGX Global Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 84.9% respectively. PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. has -40.76% weaker performance while Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats PRGX Global Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.