PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services companies, PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.72 N/A 0.04 136.83 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 demonstrates PRGX Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PRGX Global Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

PRGX Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. PRGX Global Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PRGX Global Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 145.75% for PRGX Global Inc. with consensus price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc. was more bearish than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.