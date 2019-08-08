PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Comparison side by side

As Business Services businesses, PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.71 N/A 0.04 136.83 Cimpress N.V. 89 1.22 N/A 1.70 56.80

Table 1 highlights PRGX Global Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cimpress N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PRGX Global Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PRGX Global Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cimpress N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Volatility and Risk

PRGX Global Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cimpress N.V.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PRGX Global Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Cimpress N.V. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

PRGX Global Inc. and Cimpress N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

PRGX Global Inc.’s upside potential is 147.62% at a $13 average target price. On the other hand, Cimpress N.V.’s potential downside is -18.63% and its average target price is $87.5. The information presented earlier suggests that PRGX Global Inc. looks more robust than Cimpress N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. shares and 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares. PRGX Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cimpress N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year PRGX Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cimpress N.V.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats PRGX Global Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.