Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.82% at a $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 38.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 18.9%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.