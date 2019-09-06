Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Since Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.49 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 100.60% upside potential. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 293.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.