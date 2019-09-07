Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.