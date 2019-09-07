Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.01
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 100.00%. Competitively the consensus target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27.5, which is potential 175.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Prevail Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
