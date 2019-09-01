Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

We will be comparing the differences between Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 76.68%. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,132.23% and its consensus target price is $26. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.