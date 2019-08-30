Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.41 N/A -3.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 68.35% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.