Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.78 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 68.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 72.2%. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.