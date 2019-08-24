Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.21% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.