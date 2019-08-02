Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

This is a contrast between Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.38% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 27.6%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.