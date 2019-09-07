Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 100.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 45.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 63.8% respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.