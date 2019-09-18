Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|99.78
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 68.63% upside potential and an average target price of $20. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 13.64% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
