Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 99.78 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 68.63% upside potential and an average target price of $20. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 13.64% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.