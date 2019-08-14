Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.72 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 83.49% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 468.34% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.