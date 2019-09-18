Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 64.74%. Competitively the average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 265.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
