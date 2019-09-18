Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 64.74%. Competitively the average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 265.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.