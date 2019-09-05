Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) Reaches $10.12 After 8.00% Down Move; MOJO ORGANICS (MOJO) Shorts Raised By 1150%

The stock of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 87,089 shares traded. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $344.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRVL worth $27.54M less.

MOJO ORGANICS INC (OTCMKTS:MOJO) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. MOJO’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 1 days are for MOJO ORGANICS INC (OTCMKTS:MOJO)’s short sellers to cover MOJO’s short positions. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MOJO Organics, Inc. engages in the product development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages. The company has market cap of $6.67 million. It produces MOJO Naturals pure coconut water, coconut water + peach mango juice, and coconut water + pineapple juice. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Prevail Therapeutics Inc. – common stock (NASDAQ:PRVL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. – common stock has $2500 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20’s average target is 97.63% above currents $10.12 stock price. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. – common stock had 4 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company has market cap of $344.30 million. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies.